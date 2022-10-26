Bhai Dooj 2022: Are banks closed today, tomorrow?1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
- Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings
Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival that symbolises the love of brother and sister. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year Bhai Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on two days- October 26 and 27 .
October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.
October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
The second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha falls on two dates this year - October 26 and 27. The Festival this year will begin at 02:43 pm on October 26 (Wednesday) and will continue till 12:45 pm on Thursday.
On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'Tika' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on occasion.
As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya.
Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are quite similar up to an extent, however, on Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers like they do on Raksha Bandhan.
