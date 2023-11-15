Bhai Dooj 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh extend warm wishes on Bhau Beej
On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a day dedicated to celebrating the unique bond of brothers and sisters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave their warm wishes on social media platform X to the nation on November 15, 2023.