On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a day dedicated to celebrating the unique bond of brothers and sisters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave their warm wishes on social media platform X to the nation on November 15, 2023.

"It is a festival symbolising the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. My heartfelt wishes to all family members across the country on this auspicious occasion," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Greetings to all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival symbolising the love and affection between brothers and sisters," Amit Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Heartfelt wishes to you all on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival that reflects the love, trust, and affection between sisters and brothers," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X in Hindi.

The auspicious day usually falls on the second day after Diwali, except this year. It celebrates the sacred bond of brothers and sisters. The origin of this festival can be traced back to Hindu mythology, when Yamraj, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day, who welcomed him with an auspicious tilak. It is observed on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu calendar.

The festival is celebrated across the country and is known by different names across the states. Bhai Dooj is also called Bhai Phota in West Bengal and Bhai Beej in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Yama Dwitiya in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Bhratri Dwitiya in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.|

-With agency inputs

