comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 15 2023 10:17:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.25 1.9%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 389.15 1.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,508.05 1.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.5 0.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 -0.54%
Business News/ News / India/  Bhai Dooj 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh extend warm wishes on Bhau Beej
Back Back

Bhai Dooj 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh extend warm wishes on Bhau Beej

 Livemint ,Edited By Shivangini

On November 15, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media platform X to wish the country for Bhai Dooj

A sister putting tilak on her brother's forehead on occasion on Bhai DoojPremium
A sister putting tilak on her brother's forehead on occasion on Bhai Dooj

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a day dedicated to celebrating the unique bond of brothers and sisters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave their warm wishes on social media platform X to the nation on November 15, 2023.

"It is a festival symbolising the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. My heartfelt wishes to all family members across the country on this auspicious occasion," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Greetings to all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival symbolising the love and affection between brothers and sisters," Amit Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

Also Read | 5 Tech gift ideas for Bhai Dooj 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and more

"Heartfelt wishes to you all on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival that reflects the love, trust, and affection between sisters and brothers," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X in Hindi.

Also Read | Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate brother-sister bond

The auspicious day usually falls on the second day after Diwali, except this year. It celebrates the sacred bond of brothers and sisters. The origin of this festival can be traced back to Hindu mythology, when Yamraj, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day, who welcomed him with an auspicious tilak. It is observed on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu calendar.

The festival is celebrated across the country and is known by different names across the states. Bhai Dooj is also called Bhai Phota in West Bengal and Bhai Beej in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Yama Dwitiya in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Bhratri Dwitiya in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.|

-With agency inputs

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App