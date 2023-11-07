Bhai Dooj 2023: When is Bhaiya Dooj? Know timings, muhurat, rituals, and other details
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phonta, is a festival celebrated on November 14-15, 2023. Sisters seek blessings for their brothers by applying 'tika' on their foreheads and exchanging gifts.
Bhai Dooj is a festival where sisters offer prayers to seek blessings from God for the well-being of their brothers. This festival is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik (October-November).
