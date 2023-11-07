Bhai Dooj is a festival where sisters offer prayers to seek blessings from God for the well-being of their brothers. This festival is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik (October-November).

Bhai Dooj 2023 Date

As per the Drik Panchang, the muhurat for the festival is set to commence on November 14 and will continue through November 15.

Bhai Dooj 2023 timing and muhurat

The Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time is scheduled to begin at 01:10 PM and come to a close at 03:19 PM.

On November 14, 2023, the Dwitiya Tithi will commence at 02:36 PM and wrap up at 01:47 PM on November 15. The Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time, a significant period for the festival, is from 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM on November 14.

How to celebrate Bhai Dooj 2023

The Bhai Dooj festival is observed in a traditional manner throughout the country. During this event, sisters create a seat for their brothers using rice flour.

Once the brothers take their place on the seat, ‘tika’ or ‘tilak’ made from a paste of vermillion, yoghurt, and rice, is applied to their foreheads. Sisters conduct an aarti while holding a vibrant thali containing sweets, roli, and coconut.

Subsequently, they savour delectable treats and, in return, receive gifts from their brothers as a gesture of affection and appreciation.

It's worth noting that the festival is recognized by various names, including 'Bhai Phonta,' 'Bhai Tika,' 'Bhau Beej,' and 'Yamadvitiya.'

The festival is also referred to as 'Bhav Bij' in Maharashtra. During this sibling celebration, brothers are seated on the floor, and sisters draw a square. As a customary ritual, they both partake in consuming a bitter fruit called “Karith."

In this year's calendar, the New Moon or Amavasya falls on Monday, November 13. The Govardhan Pooja and Gujarati New Year will be observed on November 14.

