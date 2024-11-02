Bhai Dooj 2024: Know exact Muhurat; Whatsapp and Facebook wishes to share, Instagram captions to celebrate your brother

Bhai Dooj 2024: As Diwali festivities wind down, the vibrant occasion of Bhai Dooj approaches, set for November 3, 2024. This cherished festival, also known as Yama Dwitiya, celebrates the special bond between siblings, steeped in rich traditions and heartfelt rituals.
The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 8:21 PM on November 2 and end at 10:05 PM on November 3. However, the main celebrations are best observed on November 3, in accordance with Udaya Tithi. The most auspicious time for the ceremonial tilak will be from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM, providing a dedicated window of 2 hours and 12 minutes for sisters to perform this beloved ritual.
Bhai Dooj is not merely a festival; it is a profound expression of love and duty. Sisters pray for their brothers' longevity and success by applying a ceremonial tilak, while brothers reciprocate with gifts.
The festival’s roots can be traced back to legends involving Yamaraj, the god of death, and his sister, Yamuna. It is said that on this day, Yama visited Yamuna, who welcomed him warmly and received blessings in return. This act of devotion symbolises the protective bond that siblings share.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess