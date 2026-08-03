Bhaiyyaji Joshi steps down as Ram Temple Trust's patron, health cited as reason: Report

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi aka Bhaiyyaji Joshi has stepped down from his role as Palak (patron/guardian) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with his health cited as the official reason for the move, according to an Aaj Tak report.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has relieved Joshi of his responsibilities as Palak, a role associated with organisational guidance and coordination rather than the Trust's day-to-day administration, multiple reports mentioned.

The report said Joshi, who served for years in the RSS's top leadership and was regarded as an important link between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resigned citing health reasons.

Role linked to organisational guidance Aaj Tak reported that while the RSS maintains Joshi did not hold any formal position within the Ram Temple Trust, he was widely regarded by those associated with the Trust as its Palak or guide during meetings.

According to reports, the position involved providing organisational oversight and guidance rather than handling the Trust's daily affairs, the report added.

Appointed after land controversy According to the report, Joshi was entrusted with the responsibility during a period when the Trust faced allegations over a controversial land purchase.

His organisational experience and influence within the RSS were seen as key factors behind his appointment, with the objective of strengthening the Trust's functioning amid the controversy.

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Limited public presence The report noted that Joshi largely remained behind the scenes during his tenure as patron. Although he attended Trust meetings from time to time, he was rarely seen in Ayodhya and made few public interventions during the construction of the Ram Temple.

As a result, many people were unaware that he was serving in the role.

Speculation over wider organisational changes Beyond the official reason of health, Aaj Tak said political and organisational circles are discussing the significance of Joshi's exit, with some viewing it as part of a broader restructuring within the Trust.

The report said there is speculation that the Trust's evolving structure is giving greater prominence to new faces and a different style of functioning. It also mentioned discussions in some organisational circles about Joshi's equation with Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.