Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, on Saturday announced a quiz competition for the youth of the state, the winner of which will receive cash prize of ₹1 crore.

The quiz contest, Punjab Da Crorepati, will focus on the state's history, culture, art, geography, mathematics and various aspects of the state government.

During the launch of the event, Mann said that participants between 15 to 30 will be eligible for the competition.

Four runners-up will get ₹10 lakh each and eight other toppers ₹5 lakh each, while over 10,000 participants will also receive prizes.

There will be a total of 11 rounds, nine of which will be on an online portal, and the rest two rounds will be in-person, according to the details shared by the chief minister.

"There will be questions like (the TV quiz show) 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Participants will have to answer multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct," the Punjab CM was quoted by PTI as saying.

"The entire process will be transparent so that youngsters get a fair opportunity to improve their knowledge, strengthen their preparation for competitive examinations and win attractive cash prizes," he said.

“The portal will be accessible through mobile phones as well as the web, and youngsters can register through the Punjab Da Crorepati app/portal available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store,” Mann added.

There will be a total of 50,000 questions in the pool, most of which will be based on questions asked during the recruitment examinations for government jobs like patwaris, constables, Punjab Civil Services officers and sub-divisional officers, Mann said.

How to apply Register with your mobile number and verify it with an OTP. Complete your identity verification, add your school or college (if applicable), and select your district. Participants have to download the mobile app to play the quiz. Here is the process:

1. Go to the punjabdacrorepati.punjab.gov.in/ website, click on Register Now For Free.

2. Enter your mobile number in the required box and click on Get OTP. Once the OTP is verified, proceed with the Aadhaar verification part of the registration.

3. Enter your Aadhaar Number. Place of Residence (State), Name, Genger, Date of Birth, and Age.

4. Verify these details and then proceed on to the third stage - Occupational Details.

5. Enter your occupation category.

6. Enter the name of the district you will be appearing from in the District & Supporting Documents column.

7. Read the terms and conditions

8. Click on the I Agree checkbox.

9. Click on Submit Registration.