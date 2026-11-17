Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, on Saturday announced a quiz competition for the youth of the state, the winner of which will receive cash prize of ₹1 crore.

The quiz contest, Punjab Da Crorepati, will focus on the state's history, culture, art, geography, mathematics and various aspects of the state government.

Advertisement

During the launch of the event, Mann said that participants between 15 to 30 will be eligible for the competition.

Four runners-up will get ₹10 lakh each and eight other toppers ₹5 lakh each, while over 10,000 participants will also receive prizes.

There will be a total of 11 rounds, nine of which will be on an online portal, and the rest two rounds will be in-person, according to the details shared by the chief minister.

"There will be questions like (the TV quiz show) 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Participants will have to answer multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct," the Punjab CM was quoted by PTI as saying.

"The entire process will be transparent so that youngsters get a fair opportunity to improve their knowledge, strengthen their preparation for competitive examinations and win attractive cash prizes," he said.

Advertisement

“The portal will be accessible through mobile phones as well as the web, and youngsters can register through the Punjab Da Crorepati app/portal available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store,” Mann added.

There will be a total of 50,000 questions in the pool, most of which will be based on questions asked during the recruitment examinations for government jobs like patwaris, constables, Punjab Civil Services officers and sub-divisional officers, Mann said.

How to apply Register with your mobile number and verify it with an OTP. Complete your identity verification, add your school or college (if applicable), and select your district. Participants have to download the mobile app to play the quiz. Here is the process:

1. Go to the punjabdacrorepati.punjab.gov.in/ website, click on Register Now For Free.

Advertisement

2. Enter your mobile number in the required box and click on Get OTP. Once the OTP is verified, proceed with the Aadhaar verification part of the registration.

3. Enter your Aadhaar Number. Place of Residence (State), Name, Genger, Date of Birth, and Age.

4. Verify these details and then proceed on to the third stage - Occupational Details.

5. Enter your occupation category.

6. Enter the name of the district you will be appearing from in the District & Supporting Documents column.

7. Read the terms and conditions

8. Click on the I Agree checkbox.

9. Click on Submit Registration.

With PTI inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer