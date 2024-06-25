Bharat Adivasi Party Leader Rajkumar Roat rode a camel for his oath-taking ceremony as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday, PTI reported. Roat, who was backed by the Congress, won from Rajasthan’s Banswara Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roat and his camel were stopped upon his arrival at the parliamentary premises. Expressing his dissatisfaction over the parliament’s expectations of a decorum, “ I will file a complaint," Rajkumar Roat told the PTI. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had served three terms as the Prime Minister, had arrived at the parliament on a bullock cart, Roat told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 262 newly elected members of the Lok Sabha, took oath at the 18th inaugural session of the Lok Sabha, on Monday. Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra are among the key leaders who would take the oath today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Adivasi leader had issued a statement in which he said he does not wish to be identified as Hindu as he belongs to the tribal community. Rajasthan’s education minister Madan Dilawar's response to Roat’s statement that “if BAP leader does not consider himself a Hindu, then a DNA test should be done to verify whether he is the son of a Hindu" sparked a controversy, PTI reported.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rajkumar Roat was pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya. The Bhil leader of southern Rajasthan, Roat, who had vowed to defeat the BJP candidate during his election campaign, is a two-time MLA from Dungarpur's Chorasi constituency.

Banswara’s battle had become an intensive triangular battle with Congress candidate Arvind Damor’s presence. Damor had refused to take down his candidature despite the Congress-BAP alliance fielding Rajkumar Roat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

