Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will Bengaluru schools, banks, offices and other services be affected?

A joint forum of central trade unions will observe a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Thursday, February 12, against the recently announced India–US trade agreement. The protest aims to oppose what the groups have accused the BJP-led Central dispensation of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US”.

The shutdown has been called by 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. The unions have said the strike will impact operations in over 600 districts across the country.

Around 30 crore workers across multiple sectors are expected to take part in the strike, which could significantly disrupt banking services, transportation and other key public services.

February 12 Bharat Bandh: What’s open and closed? Trade unions maintain that the reforms primarily benefit businesses at the expense of workers. Union leaders have warned that the new legislation undermines labour rights, eases hiring and dismissal norms, reduces statutory protections and excludes many informal workers from legal coverage, with possible repercussions for wages, job security and social benefits.

What did farmer leaders say about the trade deal? Speaking to ANI, SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah expressed opposition to the deal, citing adverse consequences for Indian farmers.

“Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers... We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Govt has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this,” he told ANI.

Which services may be disrupted? Educational institutions such as schools and colleges, along with banks, post offices, government departments and public sector units, may face closures or disruptions. KSRTC bus services and some local transport options could be affected. In certain areas, shops, markets, fuel stations and industrial units may also remain shut. Traffic movement is expected to slow down, especially in Bengaluru and other major cities, due to protests.

Essential services — including hospitals, ambulance services, pharmacies, water and electricity supply, fire services, airports and railways — are expected to function normally, although minor delays are possible. Some private offices and online delivery services may operate with reduced staff.

Authorities have reiterated that emergency services will not be disrupted. Residents have been advised to check schedules in advance and avoid non-essential travel wherever possible.