Bharat Bandh 2024: Are banks closed today, August 21, for a nationwide shutdown?

The Bharat Bandh on August 21 will not affect essential services or government functions.Business shutdowns are uncertain amid the protest.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Aug 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Bharat Bandh 2024: Are banks closed today, August 21, for a nationwide shutdown?
Bharat Bandh 2024: Are banks closed today, August 21, for a nationwide shutdown?

Bharat Bandh 2024: The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh today, August 21, 2024 in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on reservations for SC/ST people.

Bank branches across the country will remain open today. During the protest, law enforcement officials have been directed to take appropriate action to preserve order.

Banks closed on this date

However, the banks will remain closed for a long weekend from August 24, the fourth Saturday of the month, to August 26, which is a national holiday for Krishna Janmashtami.

According to RBI’s list of holidays, banks will be closed for seven days in August due to national and regional festivals, excluding the weekends.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh 2024 Live Updates: Nationwide protests to begin today

Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2024

The Reserve Bank Of India, and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, and other cultural observances.

August 26: Most states will see their banks closed on this day for the festival of Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Weekend Holidays: Sunday holiday is on August 25; while fourth Saturday off is on August 24.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh 2024: Everything you need to know about nationwide protest today

Past holidays this month: August 4 (Sunday), August 10 (second Saturday), August 11 (Sunday), August 15 (Independence Day / Parsi New Year), and August 18 (Sunday).

Bharat Bandh today: What's closed, what's open?

According to reports, the protest organizers have called for shutting down all business establishments, for today. While the business associations have not officially confirmed the shutdown, there is uncertainty regarding whether they will indeed close and the potential impact of the protest on the entire nation.

Also Read | Musk’s Twitter takeover is the worst buyout for banks since the financial crisis

Although there is a call for a Bharat Bandh, government buildings, post offices, banks, schools and colleges are expected to remain operational. Additionally, essential services such as medical facilities, drinking water supply, train services, public transportation, and power supply will also continue to function without disruption, stated a report by TOI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 07:15 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBharat Bandh 2024: Are banks closed today, August 21, for a nationwide shutdown?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.000.00
      Chennai
      72,815.000.00
      Delhi
      73,455.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue