Bharat Bandh 2024: The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh today, August 21, 2024 in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on reservations for SC/ST people.

Bank branches across the country will remain open today. During the protest, law enforcement officials have been directed to take appropriate action to preserve order.

Banks closed on this date However, the banks will remain closed for a long weekend from August 24, the fourth Saturday of the month, to August 26, which is a national holiday for Krishna Janmashtami.

According to RBI’s list of holidays, banks will be closed for seven days in August due to national and regional festivals, excluding the weekends.

Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2024 The Reserve Bank Of India, and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, and other cultural observances.

August 26: Most states will see their banks closed on this day for the festival of Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Weekend Holidays: Sunday holiday is on August 25; while fourth Saturday off is on August 24.

Past holidays this month: August 4 (Sunday), August 10 (second Saturday), August 11 (Sunday), August 15 (Independence Day / Parsi New Year), and August 18 (Sunday).

Bharat Bandh today: What's closed, what's open? According to reports, the protest organizers have called for shutting down all business establishments, for today. While the business associations have not officially confirmed the shutdown, there is uncertainty regarding whether they will indeed close and the potential impact of the protest on the entire nation.

