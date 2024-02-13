Bharat Bandh 2024: SKM, trade unions call nationwide strike on Feb 16; all you need to know
Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges farmer organisations to participate in the Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, demanding pensions, MSP for crops, and withdrawal of labour law amendments.
Amid violent clashes between the protesting farmers and security forces on the first day of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh.
