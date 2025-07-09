Bharat Bandh: Are banks closed today on July 9? Check full schedule here

Bharat Bandh on July 9: Public services such as bankbanking, coal mining, highway and construction, insurance and post, are likely to be impacted today as over 25 crore workers join a Bharat Bandh.

Advertisement

It has been called to protest against the government's new labour codes and privatisation, and to demand among other things raise in minimum wage of ₹26,000 and the old pension scheme.

TThe nationwide general strike is being undertaken by a forum of 10 central trade unions, who have called for making “the nationwide general strike a grand success”, according to a PTI report.

Speaking to PTI, Amarjeet Kaur from All India Trade Union Congress said, “More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country.”

Banks closed today? Here's what will be affected.. According to Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha, publislc services such aas banking, postal, coal mining, factories, state transport services will be affected due to the strike.

Advertisement

Notably, while workers associated with the participating unions will be on strike, banks themselves have not declared or announced an official holiday. Banks are likely to remain open with limited or less staff, which may cause delays and affect services, but may not be closed.

Among the bank unions joining the strike include the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA). Please check with your local branch for their status on the same.

Which traders unions are joining Bharat Bandh today? Here is a list of the 10 trading unions joining Bharat Bandh on 9 July, 2025:

1. Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

2. All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

3. Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Advertisement

4. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

5. All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

6. Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

7. Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

8. All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

9. Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

10. United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

What other sectors will be impacted? Banking and insurance services.

Postal operations.

Coal mining and industrial production.

State-run public transport.

Government offices and public sector units.

Farmer-led rallies in rural areas.

PSUs, coal, power, and postal services staff will likely participate thus office work may be slower, and administrative tasks could be delayed. What services are likely to function as usual? No official announcement has been made about the closure of schools and colleges.

The NSE and BSE, will see normal trading on July 9, 2025. The Indian stock market will open for trading at 9 am and close at 3.30 pm.

No official holiday has been declared by the government. (With inputs from PTI)