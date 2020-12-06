Bharat Bandh on 8 Dec: Congress, TRS, Left parties extend support - key updates

7) Opposition parties led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna were allowed to hold a brief protest against new farm laws at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Maidan, where they pledged to support the agitating farmers. Tejashwi said, "I am standing with the Anndata (providers of food) in their fight against the Dhandata (people who own wealth)." "Is it a crime to raise voice in support of farmers demanding provision for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the newly enacted laws. If it is a crime, then we will commit such crime every time," he said on Twitter.