Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Over 25 crore workers to join strike; public services expected to hit

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: More than 25 crore workers from public services sectors like banking, insurance, coal mining, postal and construction are set to take part in the nationwide-general strike on Wednesday.

A coalition of 10 central trade unions and their associates has called for 'Bharat Bandh' to protest what they describe as the government's “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national pro-corporate policies".

Amarjeet Kaur from All India Trade Union Congress said, “More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country.”

It emphasises to make "the nationwide general strike a grand success", and unions across all sectors of the formal and informal/unorganised economy have actively begun making preparations, according to a formal statement issued.

"We are demanding from the government to address unemployment, recruitments against sanctioned posts, creation of more jobs, increase in days and remuneration of MGNREGA workers and enactment of similar legislation for urban areas. But the government is busy imposing ELI (Employment Linked Incentive) scheme to incentives employers' instead," PTI quoted it as saying.

