New Delhi: In the wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmers on Tuesday, Air India offered a one-day relief for its passengers.

"For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec, 2020 from any Indian Airport," the airline said on Twitter.

For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec'20, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec'20 from any Indian Airport. — Air India (@airindiain) December 7, 2020

Air India also requested passengers to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the airport owing to the nationwide strike.

"Due to expected disturbance tomorrow i.e. 8th December’20 availability of public transport might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the Airport," said the airline.

IndiGo and SpiceJet issued similar advisories for the passengers.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #BharatBandh on 08th Dec, local transport may be disrupted. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand for their travel to the airport," said IndiGo.

"#TravelAdvisory: Local transport may be disrupted as a result of the #BharatBandh declared for tomorrow, 8th December, 2020. Passengers are advised to keep a tab on their local traffic conditions and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport," said SpiceJet.

Farmer leaders on Monday said that emergency services will be allowed during 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to observe the shut down against the three recently enacted agriculture-related laws.

Addressing a press conference here, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that the Central government will have to accept the demands of farmers to scrap the new laws whose passage has sparked protests.

The agitating farmers have already announced that they would occupy toll plazas between 11 am to 3 pm during the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit singh Dallewala appealed to farmers to maintain peace and not to enter into any scuffle to enforce the bandh.

He said the 'bandh' will be effective across the country.

"The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than withdrawal of the new farm laws," Rajewal said.

