Bharat Bandh by farmers body tomorrow from 6 am to 6 pm: All you need to know

Participation in the countrywide 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmers' unions on March 26 against the three farm laws would be optional for the traders. General Secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla told PTI that the association would remain neutral during the 'Bharat Bandh'. No association would force anybody to close their shops or compel them to keep it open as traders are free to take decisions on their own, Chawla added.