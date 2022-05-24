Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Bharat Bandh call on 25 May: Who's demanding and why, everything you need to know

Bharat Bandh call on 25 May: Who's demanding and why, everything you need to know

The bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha
1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint

The bandh is in protest against the central government not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on 25 May. 

The federation is demanding the action in protest against the central government not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). 

In addition to this, they are also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

The bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.

The demands of the protesters include:

  • No use of EVMs in elections. 
  • Caste-based census.
  • SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector.
  • Guaranteed MSP for farmers.
  • No implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR. 
  • Resumption of the old pension scheme. 
  • Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
  • No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection.
  • Making vaccination optional.
  • Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

