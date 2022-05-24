Bharat Bandh call on 25 May: Who's demanding and why, everything you need to know1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
The bandh is in protest against the central government not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC)
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bandh is in protest against the central government not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC)
The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on 25 May.
The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on 25 May.
The federation is demanding the action in protest against the central government not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
The federation is demanding the action in protest against the central government not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
In addition to this, they are also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.
In addition to this, they are also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.
The bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.
The bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.
The demands of the protesters include:
The demands of the protesters include: