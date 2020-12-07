Bharat Bandh called tomorrow: Latest updates

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced the Bharat bandh on December 8 after the fifth round of talks between farmer representatives and government on Saturday ended in a deadlock. Farmer unions have also threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demand.

Bharat Bandh 8th December: Latest updates

Bharat Bandh 8th December: Latest updates

Commuters in Delhi may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws. However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers..

The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended support to the December 8 'Bharat bandh' called for by farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws, saying their demand for the repealing of the three legislations was "totally justified."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by the city government. The visit comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.