Bharat Bandh day 2: Thousands of workers of state-owned SAIL, RINL and NMDC also joined the nationwide strike, affecting production at steel plants and mines.
Normal life is likely to be disrupted at several places in West Bengal and Kerala and in some other states in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions on Monday. Today is the day 2 of the strike and public transport and banking services in some states may get affected. This is the first such strike after the BJP won the Assembly elections in four of five states.
Bharat bandh day 2: 10 updates
While essential services mostly remained unaffected, banking services in different parts of the country may get partially impacted and there were reports of workers staging protests at several places across states on day 1 of the strike.
As many as 10 central trade unions have joined hands to go on a two-day nationwide strike from Monday. About 20 crore workers are expected to join the strike.
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
Markets and shops were open while essential services like healthcare, electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected on the first day of the stir. Public and private offices and educational institutions were not impacted by the strike.
Bank unions are protesting against the government move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget 2021-22. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.
Public transport services were hit in Haryana as employees of state roadways joined the two-day nationwide strike.
Thousands of workers of state-owned SAIL, RINL and NMDC also joined the nationwide strike, affecting production at steel plants and mines.
In Kerala, the roads wore a deserted look, and only a few private vehicles could be seen. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has halted its services.
In Jharkhand, NTUC central secretary and vice president of Indian National Mines Workers Federation (INMWF) AK Jha claimed that coal dispatch and road transportation remained affected in Jharkhand.
“Coal production was affected by more than 70 per cent. Dispatch and transportation have totally been affected," he told PTI.
However, coal companies including Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) claimed that there was no impact of the strike on coal productio
The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.
*With inputs from agencies
