Entry and exit at the Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station were shut on Monday by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) in view of the security situation.

Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station is near Tikri border with Haryana, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers' protests, was today closed owing to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The metro station which is in Haryana -- Pandit Shree Ram Sharma falls on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro network.

“Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma has been closed," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile,The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday.

The bandh will be held from 6 am to 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, it had said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law an order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh.

Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “In view of Bharat Bandh, adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure. Pickets at the border areas have been strengthened and all vital installations, including India Gate and Vijay Chowk have adequate deployment."

No protester is being allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city’s borders, the official said.

“The security is preventive and we are fully alert. There is no call for Bharat Bandh in Delhi, but we are watching the developments and adequate number of personnel are on ground," another officer said.

Police personnel have been deployed on all roads leading to Delhi through villages near border areas while all vehicles are being checked at the pickets, they said.

The SKM had also asked political parties to “stand with farmers in their quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

"As this historic struggle completes 10 months, SKM has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as Bharat Bandh against the anti-farmer Modi government," the SKM had said in a statement.

“The SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make Bharat Bandh a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," it said.

