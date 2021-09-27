Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement. Check details

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement. Check details1 min read . 07:38 AM IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said that a nationwide strike will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm today.
Delhi Police on Monday closed traffic movement towards Ghazipur from Uttar Pradesh keeping in view of the Bharat Bandh today.
"Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers' unions, has called a Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws.
SKM has said that a nationwide strike will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm today.
During this period, all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, the SKM said.
However, exemptions to the bandh include all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies.
The Bharat Bandh garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.
State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.
