OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bharat Bandh: Delhi traders' organisation decides to keep factories open

The Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, on Thursday said shops and factories will remain open during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"We discussed it with business owners and traders. Most of them said they support the demands of the farmers and the Centre should find a solution to the issue," CTI convenor Brijesh Goyal and chairman Subhash Khandelwal said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

"However, most traders want to keep their business establishments open on Friday as they have been accruing losses due to coronavirus," the statement added.

The traders said Covid-19 cases have started rising again, and the administration may shut down markets if the situation takes a turn for the worse, which will be detrimental for their businesses.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front representing farmer unions, has called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- since 26 November last year, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Friday marks the completion of four months of the protests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President Joe Biden gestures as he answers a question during his first formal news conference as president in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Joe Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024, expects Kamala Harris to be his running mate

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
The complainants include Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.

CBI raids over 100 locations across India in bank fraud cases

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Tax department raids KIIFB headquarters, Kerala FM calls it ‘hooliganism’

1 min read . 07:58 AM IST
Piglets are kept under a heat lamp at a farm in Batangas City.

US adds India to list of countries affected by African swine fever

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST

During the bandh, time all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country.

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on 28 March.

Individual shops to decide on closing or opening in Ghaziabad

Participation in the countrywide bandh would be optional for the traders. General Secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla told PTI that the association would remain neutral during the Bharat Bandh.

"No association would force anybody to close their shops or compel them to keep it open as traders are free to take decisions on their own," Chawla said.

In the meeting, all the problems regarding Covid-19, Bharat Bandh and deposition of arms licenses during panchayat elections were discussed, he further said.

With inputs from agencies.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout