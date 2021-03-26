Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bharat Bandh: Delhi traders' organisation decides to keep factories open

Bharat Bandh: Delhi traders' organisation decides to keep factories open

People stand in front of closed shops during Bharat Bandh
2 min read . 06:30 AM IST Staff Writer

The traders said Covid-19 cases have started rising again, and the administration may shut down markets if the situation takes a turn for the worse, which will be detrimental for their businesses

The Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, on Thursday said shops and factories will remain open during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"We discussed it with business owners and traders. Most of them said they support the demands of the farmers and the Centre should find a solution to the issue," CTI convenor Brijesh Goyal and chairman Subhash Khandelwal said in a statement.

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

"However, most traders want to keep their business establishments open on Friday as they have been accruing losses due to coronavirus," the statement added.

The traders said Covid-19 cases have started rising again, and the administration may shut down markets if the situation takes a turn for the worse, which will be detrimental for their businesses.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front representing farmer unions, has called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- since 26 November last year, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Friday marks the completion of four months of the protests.

During the bandh, time all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country.

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on 28 March.

Individual shops to decide on closing or opening in Ghaziabad

Participation in the countrywide bandh would be optional for the traders. General Secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla told PTI that the association would remain neutral during the Bharat Bandh.

"No association would force anybody to close their shops or compel them to keep it open as traders are free to take decisions on their own," Chawla said.

In the meeting, all the problems regarding Covid-19, Bharat Bandh and deposition of arms licenses during panchayat elections were discussed, he further said.

With inputs from agencies.

