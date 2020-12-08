Bharat Bandh: Farmers garner support from opposition, BJP hits back

A nationwide strike called by the agitating farmer unions today is likely to have an impact in parts of north India and some non-BJP ruled states. However, the farmer unions have stated that no one should be forced to join the bandh.

Almost all opposition parties and several trade unions have pledged their support to the 'Bharat Bandh' and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets in Hindi, we fully support the nationwide support called by the farmers on Tuesday.

8 दिसंबर को किसान क्रांति के समर्थन में शांतिपूर्ण भारत बंद है। हम इसका पूर्ण रूप से समर्थन करेंगे।



देश के अन्नदाता से अत्याचार और अन्याय असहनीय है।



‘अदानी-अंबानी कृषि क़ानून’ वापस लो! pic.twitter.com/qlSpRtYnhW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2020

Digvijaya Singh tweeted, for the first time, our farmers are demanding a few hours from us, can't you give them that.

https://t.co/T6bhXRPZ2F



किसान मेहनत कर हमारा पेट भरता है। इसीलिए उसे अन्नदाता कहते हैं।पहली बार हमसे आज केवल सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक का समय माँग रहा है। क्या आप उनके लिए इतना भी नहीं कर पाएँगे? आज भारत बंद में उनका सहयोग करें। #8दिसम्बर_भारत_बंद — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 8, 2020

Earlier on Monday, BSP Supremo Mayawati via tweet pledged her support. She wrote, I stand by the farmers demanding three new farm laws.

कृषि से सम्बंधित तीन नये कानूनों की वापसी को लेकर पूरे देश भर में किसान आन्दोलित हैं व उनके संगठनों ने दिनांक 8 दिसम्बर को ’’भारत बंद’’ का जो एलान किया है, बी.एस.पी उसका समर्थन करती है। साथ ही, केन्द्र से किसानों की माँगों को मानने की भी पुनः अपील। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID guidelines are followed. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.

Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 AM to 3 PM as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days.

The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the sixth round of talks tomorrow as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back at the opposition claiming many of them had endorsed these reforms when in power or had supported them in Parliament.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the opposition parties have joined the agitation in a bid to save their existence after being repeatedly rejected by people in different elections across the country.

Prasad said a section of farmers has fallen in the grip of some people with "vested interests" and asserted that the government was working to address their misgivings about the reforms.

In a tweet he explains, contract farming was also recommended during UPA govt. Several state governments implemented contract farming in their states and many of these states were Congress ruled states.

Contract farming was also recommended during UPA govt. Several state governments implemented contract farming in their states and many of these states were Congress ruled states. pic.twitter.com/dW0ecXs0CM — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 7, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also slammed the opposition.

The agitating farmers have drawn support from various quarters including artists, sportspersons and workers' and students' groups.

Tuesday's strike could impact the transport of goods as the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, said it will suspend operations in the entire country to support the bandh. The Railways’ two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations in their support.

They are the latest to show solidarity with the agitating farmers, who have found support from transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Traders' body CAIT and the All India Transporters Welfare Association, however, said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open and transport services will also remain operative.

While the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claims to represent around seven crore traders, AITWA said it represents 60 to 65 percent of the organised transport sector in the country. Bank unions also said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws for the last 12 days.

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.





