Bharat Bandh: Life hit in some states as farmers take national centrestage

Farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during a 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm, part of the ‘bandh’ that comes a day before the Centre meets representatives of the farmers for another round of talks on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the impasse. All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah described the shutdown as a show of strength by the farmers. "We are standing by our demand that we want a complete repeal of the three laws and will not accept any cosmetic changes… If our demands are not met, we are ready to take our agitation to the next level," Mollah said. The protesting farmers fear the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety of the Minimum Support Price cushion and do away with 'mandis', leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government maintains the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.