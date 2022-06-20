A nation wide call for Bharat Bandh today has been announced against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Students' protests in UP and Bihar have turned fierce and in view of this, tight security arrangements have been made.
Demonstrations are going on across the country regarding Agnipath scheme. People are protesting violently at different places.
20 Jun 2022, 06:09 AM IST
Faridabad police tighten security amid call for Bharat bandh
Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh today against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours, as per a police official.
20 Jun 2022, 06:09 AM IST
All schools in Jharkhand to remain closed today amid call for 'Bharat Bandh'
All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday.
Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.
20 Jun 2022, 06:08 AM IST
CrPC 144 already imposed, don't violate law: Noida cops
Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.
20 Jun 2022, 06:07 AM IST
Punjab Police directed to remain on high alert ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' on June 20
The Punjab Police was directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, informed the officials on Sunday. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.
20 Jun 2022, 06:07 AM IST
Kerala police warns protesters
Amidst widespread protests in the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath', an army recruitment scheme, and calls for Bharat Bandh on June 20 by some organisations, Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property