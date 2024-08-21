A protest was held in Bihar's Gopalganj during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 21, called in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations.

In a shocking incident, a group of demonstrators reportedly tried to set ablaze a school bus in Bihar's Gopalganj during a protest on Wednesday. The incident happened during the Bharat Bandh which was called by some groups against a Supreme Court order on reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs). A video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the viral video, a mob could be seen surrounding a yellow school bus with several children aboard. A burning tyre was spotted under the bus. The school bus had to drive over the torched tyres as protesters had burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

The 37-second video showed a man, donning a black shirt, making way for the school bus which waded through the crowd carrying sticks.

NDTV reported that a timely police intervention helped prevent the attack on the bus. The Gopalganj police and district administration thwarted the attempt to set the bus afire, as per the report.

A purported video also showed the mob surrounding an ambulance. According to India Today, videos from the spot also showed some protesters misbehaving with two people on a two-wheeler.

As per the report, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat ordered the arrest of those involved in vandalism and misbehaviour.

A nationwide strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ was called in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti announced the Bharat Bandh as a mark of protest against the SC's ruling on SC/ST reservations.

In a landmark ruling on August 1, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to sub-classify SCs and STs and said that the authority concerned, while deciding if the class is adequately represented, must calculate adequacy based on effective and not quantitative representation.