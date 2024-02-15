Bharat Bandh news: Farmers announce nationwide protest on 16 Feb. Banks, offices shut on Friday? Know details
Workers and farmers have called for a sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on 16 February, with protests taking place from 6 AM to 4 PM.
Farmers will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday.
A sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh have been called by the workers and farmers on 16 February, Friday.
