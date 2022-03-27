Following central trade unions' call for a two-day nationwide strike on 28-29 March, the West Bengal government has said that all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty.

"In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," reads the Bengal government memorandum.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates. It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," it further said.

Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted during the strike.

The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

Unions in railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places, the joint forum said.

Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on 28 and 29 March, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

