Bharat bandh on February 12: Will Telangana schools, banks, offices and other services be affected?

Telangana is expected to face major disruptions on February 12, as over 30 crore workers across multiple sectors are likely to take part in the nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Thursday. The strike has been organised by a joint forum of central trade unions against the recently announced India–US trade agreement.

With the Bharat Bandh scheduled for February 12, people across Telangana are seeking clarity on whether daily services such as banks, schools, government offices and public transport will remain operational.

Why Bharat Bandh on February 12? The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has raised objections to the trade framework, arguing that it may negatively impact Indian farmers. The organisation has warned that cheaper imported goods could enter domestic markets, making it harder for local agricultural produce to compete.

SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah has termed the agreement a “betrayal against farmers”, stating that rising imports could weaken farm incomes and threaten livelihoods.

Farmer groups carried out awareness campaigns in several states between February 4 and February 11, which led to the call for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on February 12.

According to SKM, trade agreements with countries such as the US and the European Union could place smaller economies at a disadvantage and put additional pressure on the farming sector.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has defended the agreement, stressing that key agricultural sectors have been safeguarded. The Centre has said that dairy products, major food grains, vegetables and spices are not included under tariff concessions.

The government has also clarified that genetically modified food products will not be permitted as part of the deal.

Goyal has stated that Indian farm produce will enjoy zero-duty access to the US market, while American agricultural goods will not receive tariff benefits when entering India.

Will banks, schools and transport services operate on February 12 in Telangana? So far, there has been no official notification from Telangana authorities announcing a holiday for banks, schools or government offices due to the Bharat Bandh.

However, public transport and road movement may face disruptions in certain areas if protests or demonstrations are held. Commuters are advised to follow updates issued by local officials and transport authorities before travelling.