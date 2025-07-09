Bharat Bandh on July 9, 2025: Are schools, colleges, offices open today? What's open, what's closed?

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025: A joint union of 10 trading organisations have called for a nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh today on July 9, Wednesday, to protest against new labour codes and privatisation.

The Bharat Bandh today will also raise its voice for demands such as minimum wage of ₹26,000 and old pension scheme, trade union leaders said.

The trade unions organising the Bharat Bandh on July 9 expect over 25 crore workers engaged in sectors ranging from banking, insurance, postal to coal mining, highway and construction, apart from farmers and agricultural labourers, to join the nationwide strike.

Which traders unions are joining Bharat Bandh today? Here is a list of the 10 trading unions joining Bharat Bandh on 9 July, 2025:

1. Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

2. All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

3. Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

4. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

5. All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

6. Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

7. Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

8. All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

9. Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

10. United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Bharat Bandh reason In a statement, the coalition of trade unions has urged workers to make “the nationwide general strike a grand success”. It has also said that preparations by unions in all sectors of formal and informal/unorganised economy are underway.

The forum of unions has also alleged that the government has not been conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years and continues to take decisions in contravention to the interest of labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to favour employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

Bharat Bandh today: Will schools, colleges and offices remain open? Schools, banks and offices across India are expected to remain open amid the Bharat Bandh today on July 9.

However, normal course of services in some areas are likely to face disruptions as transport issues may crop up due to the Bharat Bandh.

Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services could be impacted as the trade unions and their allies have called for demonstrations and protests across various states. This may delay services and may lead to cancellations of your commute.

Therefore, school, college and office goers are advised to plan ahead and be prepared to face traffic snarls and longer travel times.