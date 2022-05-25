This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharat bandh today: BAMCEF President Vaman Meshram said, 'Our Bharat Bandh movement has been supported by Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Morcha and many other organizations
The Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation(BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday.
The Bharat Bandh has been called demanding a caste census across the country. There has already been a demand from many states regarding this, but till now the central government has not taken any decision on this.
Some other demands will also be raised which includes non-use of EVMs in elections, caste census, providing reservation to SC, ST and OBC in the private sector, guaranteeing MSP to farmers and demanding non-implementation of CAA and NRC.
BAMCEF President Vaman Meshram said, "Our Bharat Bandh movement has been supported by Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Morcha and many other organizations."
However, there is doubt about how much effective the Bharat Bandh will be as BAMCEF does not have a huge base across the country. Apart from this, no major political party has announced its support so far.
