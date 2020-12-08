Bharat Bandh: Osmania University postpones all exams today

Osmania University has postponed all examinations scheduled today due to Bharat Bandh, a nationwide shutdown called for by farmers protesting the farm laws. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9 December will be held as per schedule, Controller of Exams, Osmania University said, news agency ANI tweeted.

"All examinations scheduled on 8th Dec under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to #BharatBandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9th Dec will be held as per schedule: Controller of Exams, Osmania University."

"All examinations scheduled on 8th Dec under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to #BharatBandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9th Dec will be held as per schedule: Controller of Exams, Osmania University."

Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' today stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislations being proposed by the government.

The farmers union on Monday urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.