Bharat Bandh: Power Ministry puts control room executives on high alert

Bharat Bandh: Power Ministry puts control room executives on high alert2 min read . 07:54 AM IST
Bharat Bandh: The Ministry of Power has asked all regional/state control room executives to be on the vigil and high alert during the two-day strike
Bharat Bandh: The Power Ministry has issued an advisory to all the state government and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the 2-day strike from today.
1) The Ministry issued an advisory that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations, according to an official statement.
2) The Ministry has asked all regional/state control room executives to be on the vigil and high alert during the two-day strike.
3) "All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," read the official statement.
4) Power Ministry said that additional manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power stations 24X7 to handle any emergency conditions.
5) "All defence mechanism such as df/dt, Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS), SPS etc. shall be in service. A 24x7 Control Room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency," read the order.
The ministry also suggested measures to be taken to ensure secure and reliable grid operations.
Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said and asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area.
A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against central government's policies affecting workers of various sectors.
Workers of roadways, transport, banks and electricity departments have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum had said in a statement.
