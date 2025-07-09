Subscribe

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Over 25 crore workers to participate in nationwide strike; check what's open and what's not

Bharat Bandh today 2025 LIVE: Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport services are likely to be hit due to the strike. Electricity supply in the country may also get affected. 

Livemint, Garvit Bhirani
Updated9 Jul 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Representative image of nationwide strike
Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Representative image of nationwide strike (Hindustan Times)

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Over 25 crore workers, including those employed in public services sectors like banking, insurance, postal, and construction, are on a nationwide strike today.

The Bharat Bandh is likely to disrupt services across the country, as workers from several unions will protest the government's “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national, pro-corporate policies.”

Follow updates here:
09 Jul 2025, 07:34 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Independent MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stop an express train in Narpatganj, Araria | Watch

09 Jul 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025: Railway track and NH-83 in Jehanabad disrupted | Watch

NH-83 in Jehanabad and railway track have been blocked by RJD supporters. The RJD, Congress, and other Mahagathbandhan opposition parties have called for a bandh to oppose the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

 

09 Jul 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025: Trade unions' earlier nationwide strikes

The similar nationwide strikes were seen by trade unions on several occasions, including November 26, 2020, March 28-29, 2022, February 16 last year.

09 Jul 2025, 06:48 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to run as usual, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

“There is no situation in KSRTC at present that warrants employees joining the agitation, As far as KSRTC is concerned, employees are happy and content. The unions have not issued any notice. KSRTC buses will run as usual,” PTI quoted Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar as saying.

09 Jul 2025, 06:37 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Who all are joining the nationwide strike today?

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, public sector staff from Railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries, rural worker unions have also extended their support for the nationwide strike today.

09 Jul 2025, 06:17 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Which sectors will get affected?

Banking and insurance services.

Postal operations.

Coal mining and industrial production.

State-run public transport.

Government offices and public sector units.

Farmer-led rallies in rural areas.

09 Jul 2025, 06:17 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: What are the demands of workers/unions?

The workers have called on the government to:

  • Tackle unemployment and fill vacancies for sanctioned posts.
  • Generate more employment opportunities.
  • Increase both the number of workdays and wages for MGNREGA workers, and introduce a similar law to provide guaranteed employment in urban areas.

09 Jul 2025, 06:17 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Are banks closed?

Banking services will be affected due to the strike. 

An association of bank employees on Monday said the banking sector will join the Bharat Bandh tomorrow. Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) further said that the insurance sector will also join the strike.

09 Jul 2025, 06:17 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Are schools closed?

Despite the large scale of the strike, no official announcement has been made about the closure of schools and colleges. These institutions are expected to function as usual.

09 Jul 2025, 06:17 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Is the Indian stock market closed today?

The Indian financial markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will see normal trading on July 9, 2025, irrespective of the Bharat Band. The Indian stock market will open for trading at 9 am and close at 3.30 pm.

09 Jul 2025, 06:17 AM IST

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Are government offices open?

No official holiday has been declared by the government. However, since many government staff—particularly in PSUs, coal, power, and postal services—are taking part in the strike, office work may be slower, and administrative tasks could be delayed.

