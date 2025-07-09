Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Over 25 crore workers to participate in nationwide strike; check what's open and what's not

Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 LIVE: Over 25 crore workers, including those employed in public services sectors like banking, insurance, postal, and construction, are on a nationwide strike today.
The Bharat Bandh is likely to disrupt services across the country, as workers from several unions will protest the government's “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national, pro-corporate policies.”
NH-83 in Jehanabad and railway track have been blocked by RJD supporters. The RJD, Congress, and other Mahagathbandhan opposition parties have called for a bandh to oppose the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.
The similar nationwide strikes were seen by trade unions on several occasions, including November 26, 2020, March 28-29, 2022, February 16 last year.
“There is no situation in KSRTC at present that warrants employees joining the agitation, As far as KSRTC is concerned, employees are happy and content. The unions have not issued any notice. KSRTC buses will run as usual,” PTI quoted Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar as saying.