Bharat Bandh today against GST, fuel price hike, E-way bill: What to remain shut

It is a rule which mandates impractical compliance from transporters. The consignor or sender of goods have to fill their goods detail on the online portal, in part A and the transporter have to update the vehicle no in part B. The transporter has to cover the total journey @ 200 km/day, from consignor place to consignee place as per pin code calculated at the shortest distance. This is practically not possible due to many factors such as Sunday/holiday, accident, part load consolidation, hub & spoke, congestion en-route or at the unloading place, driver personal issue and many others. The goods are sometimes stored prior to delivery as per client convenience. Any error or expiry of e way bill due to any mistake whatsoever is heavily and obnoxiously penalised to 200 per cent of the tax value, or 100 per cent of the invoice value under Section 129 of CGST Act, 2017 even when there is no tax loss to Government. Further, this tax on sale/purchase is to be paid by the seller/buyer to Government and have nothing to do with the transporter.

