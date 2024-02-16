 Bharat Bandh today: Are banks open on February 16 | Mint
Bharat Bandh today: Are banks open on February 16
Bharat Bandh today: Are banks open on February 16

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Farmers' unions, including the Samyukt Kisna and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have called for a nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh, on February 16 to protest against agricultural reforms and demand minimum support prices (MSPs).

Bharat Bandh: Currently, banks have not provided any information regarding service disruptions. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule confirms that banks will be operational.Premium
Bharat Bandh: Currently, banks have not provided any information regarding service disruptions. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule confirms that banks will be operational.

Bharat Bandh: Betwixt the farmers' protest for minimum support prices (MSPs), agricultural reforms and other laws, the Samyukt Kisna along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have joined hands to call for Bharat Bandh on February 16. 

The farmers' union called upon similar organizations to join forces and participate in the Gramin Bharat Bandh scheduled for February 16, organized by the central trade unions. This coordinated effort seeks to strengthen the farmers' voices and compel the government to adequately respond to their demands.

Are banks closed today?

Currently, banks have not provided any information regarding service disruptions. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule confirms that banks will be operational.

The nationwide strike has the potential to disrupt numerous services. Let's explore how individuals could be affected by the Gramin Bharat Bandh planned for February 16, 2024, as per a report from ET.

Bharat Bandh Schedule

On February 16, the farmers' union has called for nationwide strike "Bharat Bandh," organized by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukat Kisna. Scheduled from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, farmers aimed to highlight unfulfilled promises and demand changes through chakka jams (road blockades) on major routes across the country. Punjab in particular saw potential closures of its roads for four hours, causing concerns about potential disruptions to transportation, supply chains, and essential services. While the bandh has now concluded, understanding its impact and future possibilities remains crucial.

According to a report by The Indian Express, farmers will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday. Most of the state and national highways will be closed for four hours in Punjab on Friday.

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 08:58 AM IST
