Bharat Bandh: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's planned nationwide strike will begin tomorrow from six in the morning. The 10-hour long strike is expected to disrupt normal life in parts of the country as many states and political parties including Congress and Left in Kerala have extended the support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh.

While Delhi Police have intensified the patrolling, Haryana Police have issued an advisory hinting at possible disruption of traffic due to blockage of road and highways in the state.

Bharat Bandh - Top developments so far

Delhi Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Bandh

Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and deployed extra personnel at pickets in border areas of national capital. No protestor will be allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city's borders. "In view of Bharat Bandh, adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure. Pickets at the border areas have been strengthened and all vital installations, including India Gate and Vijay Chowk will have adequate deployment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav told PTI.

According to the news agency, a police officer said no protestor will be allowed and extra forces had been already deployed in the district ever since farmers had been on a sit-in at Delhi's Tikri border. "But all roads connecting Delhi through villages near border areas will be strictly checked. All vehicles will be thoroughly checked at the pickets."

Haryana Police: Protesters may block roads and highways

The Haryana Police have issued an advisory stating that people could face traffic disruptions on various roads and highways of the state due to 'bandh' on Monday. The police said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and the police administrations in the state. "The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying PTI.

"As per reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit on 'dharna' on various roads and highways and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours," the spokesman said. Citizens are being informed in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. Districts have also been asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard, the spokesman said.

Bharat Bandh: Bus services to remain suspended in Odisha

Odisha: The bus services will remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM on Monday. Trade unions and several non-NDA parties including the Congress have backed the nationwide strike called by the farm unions from 6 AM to 4 PM on 27 September. "Keeping in view the Bharat Bandh, OSRTC buses will not ply on 27/9/21 from 6.00 AM to 3.00 PM," the Odisha transport authority tweeted on Sunday.

Bharat Bandh: Normal life might come to halt in Kerala

Kerala is expected to come to standstill tomorrow as the ruling LDF government and the Congress-led UDF are supporting the strike. The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) state president R Chandrasekharan today said that since the strike has the support of both LDF and UDF, the state is expected to come to a standstill on Monday. Except RSS affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), he said, all other trade unions are supporting the strike and therefore, it is expected to be peaceful and there would be no blocking of vehicles or forced shutting down of shops.

Chandrasekharan also said since public transport would not be operational, the attendance in government offices would be affected. Kerala's ruling LDF on Thursday had called for a state-wide hartal on September 27 to express solidarity with the farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws.

Bharat Bandh: Bus, auto, taxi to operate normally in Karnataka

In Karnataka, farmer unions have planned ‘Rasta Roko’ on major national and state highways during the bandh on Monday. With several organisations only extending moral support for the bandh, it is unlikely to have any major impact on the normal life in the city and other parts of the state, some police officials told PTI.

Karnataka state public transport (KSRTC and BMTC) employees’ unions, hotel owners association, lorry, auto rickshaw and taxi owners unions have expressed their support to the protest, but will continue to operate tomorrow as their income was already hit by pandemic and lockdowns. Metro services are also likely to operate as usual during the bandh.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools and association of private schools in the state have said that schools will remain open and they are extending only moral support. Restaurants and eateries are also likely to function as usual.

Bharat Bandh: Banking services likely to be affected in some parts

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AlBOC) has extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh'. AIBOC affiliates and state units will join in solidarity with the protest actions of the farmers all over the country on Monday, the union said in a statement. Citing the NSS Land and Livestock holdings of Households and Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households, 2018-19 report released earlier this month, the union said it indicates that the government's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022 seems a distant dream.

Congress asks workers, state unit chiefs to join 'Bharat Bandh'

The Congress today asked all its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organizations to take part in the strike. Congress general secretary (organization), K C Venugopal, said that his party and its workers will extend our full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday.

"We believe in the right of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws," he said in a tweet. "All PCC Presidents, Chiefs of Frontal Organizations are requested to go out in front with our Annadatas in their peaceful Bharat Bandh across the country," Venugopal said.

Punjab Congress stands with farm unions': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress stands with farmer unions' demand for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday, said party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Taking to Twitter, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Sidhu on Sunday urged all party workers against the "three unconstitutional black laws". "Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you can not afford to be neutral !! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!!," tweeted Sidhu.

When multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and farm unions failed, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a panel to resolve the deadlock.

