Farmers Protest: During a meeting that lasted over five hours on Thursday night, farmer leaders engaged in discussions with three Union ministers, expressing their worries about the actions taken by security forces against the protesting farmers.

They emphasized their desire for a peaceful resolution rather than confrontation. The talks occurred amidst a standoff between protesters and security personnel at two locations along the Punjab-Haryana border.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), addressed the media following the meeting, stating that the leaders of the farmers' union have reassured the cabinet ministers of their “commitment to dialogue."

Pandher expressed apprehension regarding the ongoing situation, citing issues such as the suspension of social media accounts and the use of tear gas during otherwise peaceful interactions, "We said we are not Pakistan. We seek a peaceful solution, not confrontation. They assured us that our pages would be restarted... We assured them of our commitment to dialogue."

He further said that the discussion was held to find a resolution to the issues.

“The discussion with the Centre was held on all the demands raised by us. We discussed to find a resolution to the issues. The ministers said that they require time. We hope that a peaceful solution is derived; to avoid any conflict. Our programme to go to Delhi is still there," Pandher added.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), stated that the government requested additional time to thoroughly discuss the farmers' demands.

“We engaged in a detailed discussion, and the government acknowledged the need for dialogue on MSP and shared debts, committing to further discussions. After the discussion, the government said that the demands require a detailed discussion. They have decided Sunday for the next (fourth) round of meeting," he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have issued a "Delhi Chalo" call to exert pressure on the BJP-led Centre to meet their demands.

On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab commenced their journey towards the national capital but were halted by security forces at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points separating Punjab and Haryana.

The farmers participating in the protest have been stationed at the border points.

On Wednesday, the Haryana police persisted in their forceful actions, utilizing tear gas shells, including with the assistance of drones, and water cannons towards the Punjab area at the Shambhu border between Ambala and Patiala districts.

Embarking on trucks and trolleys stocked with provisions such as food and bedding, the farmers initiated their “Delhi Chalo" march on Tuesday morning following unsuccessful negotiations with the government regarding guaranteed minimum prices for various crops.

The recent meeting held on Thursday marked the third attempt at dialogue between the two parties. Previous discussions on February 8 and 12 failed to reach any resolution.

Following the third round of talks between Union ministers and 14 farmer union leaders, no agreement was reached, leading to a deadlock. The next round of discussions is scheduled for Sunday at 6 pm.

Representing the Centre at the meeting were Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The talks revolved around various demands from the farmer unions, including the enactment of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participated in the meeting held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Munda described the third round of discussions with the leaders of the protesting farmers as "positive".

“Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully...," Munda said.

Addressing the media, Mann said that all the demands made by the farmers were discussed in a positive environment. “Since the Punjab farmer is affected the most, I came forward as chief of the state. Detailed discussions took place on all the issues. I took up the issue of internet suspension in three districts and its impact on students who are taking their exams. What is their fault? The farmers showed shells fired at them. We said the farmers should not be treated like this," he added.

He further said that assurances were obtained from the Centre to tell the Haryana government to exercise restraint.

"We have told them to tell the Haryana government not to fire ammunition in our jurisdiction," he said.

He noted that the Punjab government does not want to expose the youth of the state to tear gas shells and bullets.

“On their part, the farm leaders had issued an appeal the previous day to uphold peace, and they had abided by it...I do not want to expose our youth to tear gas shells and bullets," the CM said.

He, however, said that the march would continue with peace.

Earlier, on Thursday, farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala district were staging a protest by occupying rail tracks and obstructing train services at Rajpura Railway Station as part of their escalating demonstrations in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

