Bharat Bandh today: Here's why farmers have called for a nationwide strike? Know what will be affected
Farmers' unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on 16 February to press their demands, including legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, justice for violence victims, and scrapping the Electricity Amendment Bill.
Framers' unions have called for a 'Bharat bandh' on Friday, 16 February. Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Pawan Khatana said farmers have been asked to strike their work for one day in order to press the government for demands.
