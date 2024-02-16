Framers' unions have called for a 'Bharat bandh' on Friday, 16 February. Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Pawan Khatana said farmers have been asked to strike their work for one day in order to press the government for demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on 16 February? The reason why farmers unions including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on Friday is to press their demands in front of Centre.

The farmers are pushing for the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The farmers are also demanding justice for victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. Also, an appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of ₹700 under the MGNREGA, linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers.

Besides, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

On Friday, farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not go to markets for any purchases. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the Bharat Bandh protest.

Bharat Bandh protest timings The protesting farmers will be doing a 'chakka jam' on major roads across India between 12 pm to 4 pm.

Gramin Bharat Bandh: What will be affected on 16 February Transportation

Private offices

Agricultural activities

Village shops

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)-related activities

In Punjab, around 3,000 state-run buses remain grounded. Drivers and conductors unions are also participating in the nationwide Bharat bandh on Friday, expressing their disapproval of the Centre's proposed hit-and-run law.

Bharat Bandh: Noida imposes Section 144 The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed CrPC Section 144 across the district in view of Bharat Bandh.

The police also cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida and urged citizens to opt for metro rail service "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience.

