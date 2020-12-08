Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Banks open, transport services may get affected

Bharat Bandh LIVE: The Railways’ two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh

Bharat Bandh Live: The nationwide shutdown - from 11 AM to 3 PM- called by farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws is likely to disrupt transportation services in various states. Banking services across the country will continue working unhindered as banking unions have withdrawn from the shutdown. Farmer unions have termed today's shutdown as 'peaceful protest' and emergency services - like ambulances - will not be stopped or delayed.

The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the sixth round of talks tomorrow as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock.

The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the sixth round of talks tomorrow as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock.

Bharat Bandh 2020: Latest developments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration and police officers to make adequate arrangements and ensure that the common people do not face any inconvenience during the "Bharat Bandh" call for Tuesday given by farmers agitating against the new agricultural sector laws.

The Railways’ two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations in their support. The All India Railwaymen’s Federation has around nine lakh members.

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers but will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

In the wake of Bharat Bandh today, buses of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will not ply till 1 pm in the entire state on Tuesday, said state Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Monday.

Patrolling will be done in Mumbai during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday so that no untoward incident takes place, said DCP S Chaitanya. The DCP said, "600 additional police personnel have been deployed in the city to avoid any unrest in the city. Further, we have deployed nine State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons for safety purposes."

"The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said on Monday.

Odisha's ruling BJD on Monday maintained silence on the Bharat Bandh on new farm laws and preferred to resolve the farmers' issues through dialogue

On December 7, Opposition parties except for Trinamool Congress (TMC) lent their support to the Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and the Left are among the political parties that are backing the strike.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital.