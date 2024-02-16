Ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said the enforcement of restrictions under CrPC Section 144, which includes prohibiting unauthorized public gatherings, across the district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, they alerted commuters travelling to and from Delhi about potential traffic diversions in Noida and advised citizens to consider using the metro rail service whenever feasible to minimize inconvenience.

The police stated that these measures were implemented in anticipation of protest marches organized by the farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), a constituent of SKM, had previously announced a Bharat Bandh on February 16, highlighting various unaddressed grievances of farmers.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) based in Noida has also pledged its support for Friday's Bharat Bandh.

In a post on X, police said that in the event of traffic congestion, the following alternative routes will be implemented:

1. Vehicles travelling from the 130-meter road towards Pari Chowk via Depot Roundabout will be redirected via Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk, and IFS Villa Roundabout to reach their destination.

2. Vehicles travelling from Surajpur towards Pari Chowk can take the route via Expomart Roundabout, Knowledge Park, and LG Roundabout to reach their destination.

3. Vehicles using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway towards Pari Chowk will be diverted via Knowledge Park/Expomart Roundabout and Hindon Cut/Galgotia Cut.

4. Vehicles travelling from Kasna to Pari Chowk towards Surajpur can follow the route via the 130-meter road and Supertech Roundabout from Honda CL Chowk.

5. Vehicles heading from Chilla Border to Delhi can opt for the route via Sector 14A flyover, Golchakkar Chowk, Sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, and Jhundpura Chowk.

6. Vehicles going from DND Border to Delhi can take the elevated route via Filmcity flyover and Sector 18.

7. Vehicles travelling from Kalindi Border to Delhi can use the Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37.

8. Traffic destined for Delhi via Yamuna Expressway can exit at Jewar Toll towards Khurja and reach their destination via Jahangirpur.

9. Traffic bound for Delhi via Sirsa, Pari Chowk, after leaving the Peripheral Expressway, can reach their destination via Dadri and Dasna instead of exiting at Sirsa.

10. The police, in a statement, explained that various programs such as protest demonstrations are planned by SKM and various organizations for Friday. Therefore, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be enforced on February 16.

As per the directive, gatherings of five or more individuals, unauthorized processions or demonstrations - political or religious - are prohibited. The order also restricts the use of private drones within a one-kilometre radius of government establishments and prohibits the possession of weapons such as sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms, etc., in public spaces.

In a traffic advisory, the police mentioned that intensive checking will be conducted by setting up barriers on all borders between Noida and Delhi.

“People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative troutes to reach their destination," PTI quoted police as saying.

Pawan Khatana, a leader of the BKU, stated that during their planned Bharat Bandh, farmers have been instructed to cease work for a single day to emphasize their demands to the government.

"Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike tomorrow," Khatana told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

