Bharat Bandh today: Roads to avoid in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana

Bharat Bandh today: A nationwide strike has been called by the protesting farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's farm laws today. The Bharat bandh will run from 11 am to 3 pm. Delhi Police have issued travel advisories to warn commuters of delays.

Roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest:

1) Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed.

2) NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli borders.

3) Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH44.

4) The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

Also read: Why farm politics doesn't win elections in India

5) The Gazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi . People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

6) Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

7) Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.

8) Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

9) Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

10) Traffic on National Highways 9, 19, 24, 44 and 48 will be disrupted.

Thousands of farmers who have camped out around Delhi have been protesting since September, demanding the immediate recall of the farm laws. Five rounds of talks have failed to yield a breakthrough. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via