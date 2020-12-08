Bharat Bandh today: Roads to avoid in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana

Thousands of farmers who have camped out around Delhi have been protesting since September, demanding the immediate recall of the farm laws. Five rounds of talks have failed to yield a breakthrough. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.