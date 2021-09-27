The call for a 10- hour Bharat Bandh today by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions against the three agri laws started today at 6am and will remain till 4 pm.

The outfit on Sunday appealed for complete peace during the Bandh and urged all Indians to join the strike.

“It was on September 27, 2020 that President Shri Ram Nath Kovind assented to and brought into force the three anti-farmer black laws last year. Tomorrow, there will be a total Bharat Bandh observed around the country from 6 AM to 4 PM, " the SKM, said in a statement.

Farmer unions along with their supporters, including trade unions, have made detailed plans to ensure that life remains suspended today across the country, except for emergency services, it said.

The Bharat Bandh garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.

Emergency services exempted:

The roads will be closed, but if someone wants to go to the doctor's clinic, they can go. Ambulances, vegetable and milk vehicles will run. Apart from that, everything will be closed. All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

List of state govt which are extending support:

State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

List of political parties which are extending support:

So far, left parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and many other parties like Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, SAD-Sanyukt, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Swaraj India and others have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh.

Schools and commercial establishments to remain shut:

The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments, as well as public events and functions, will be closed throughout the country, it had said.

Protest rally at Jantar Mantar:

Central Trade Unions will organise a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 am on Monday. Several bar associations and local units of the All India Lawyers' Union have extended their support.

OSRTC bus services to remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM:

The bus services of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM on Monday due to a nationwide strike called by farmer organisations against the Centre's three contentious new agriculture laws.

Haryana police issues advisory:

Haryana Police issued an advisory on Sunday stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state tomorrow.

Haryana Police spokesman informed that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration in Haryana according to directions of the state government.

