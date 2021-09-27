The ' Bharat Bandh ' today called by farmer unions to protest the Centre's three farm laws has impacted the movement of traffic in the national capital.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers' unions, has called a Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws.

“A massive traffic jam was seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today," as reported by news agency ANI.

List of routes affected due to the Bharat Bandh today:

“Traffic movement is closed on Dhansa Border Both Carriageway," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic movement is closed on Red Fort Both the carriageways Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg are closed from both sides.

Due to the closure of national highway no 24 and n. H. 9. By protesters

Diversion is being continued informed is as under

1. Commuters'/ motorist coming from Sarai Kale Khan take alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e.

Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad and for Noida via DND.

Due to Bharat band protest the local police closed the following points. Netaji Subhash Marg: both carriageway with Jersey barriers at Chhatta rail junction.

Netaji Subhash marg carriageway (Red Fort--Dariyaganj) from T point Subhash park Carriageway (Dariyaganj --Red Fort) at khas cut near Kabutar Market.

“Traffic is moving at a slow pace due to checking action by Delhi Police on the road leading to Delhi at Noida-DND toll border," tweeted Noida Traffic Police from its official Twitter handle.

Watch Video:

यातायात अलर्ट

नॉएडा-DND टोल बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली की औऱ जाने वाले मार्ग पर दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा चेकिंग कार्यवाही के चलते यातायात धीमी गति से चल रहा है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन न0-9971009001 pic.twitter.com/EDgyllkLEh — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) September 27, 2021

“Due to the checking by Delhi Police at Noida-Chilla border, Noida-Kalindi Kunj border, the traffic is moving at a slow pace due to high traffic pressure on the said routes," according to Noida traffic police .

Delhi Traffic Police has said the vehicular movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur. Gurugram saw major traffic congestion due to the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest.

Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the 'mandi' and the MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers' income.

