Bharat Bandh 2024: What to expect, what is closed, everything you need to know about nationwide shutdown on August 21

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh on August 21, i.e, tomorrow, as a mark of protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations. The SC/ST groups in Rajasthan, have extended support for the bandh.

According to a report by The Times of India, police have been asked to increase deployment across all the districts, to avoid any tension. DGP UR Sahoo also said that instructions had also been given to the SPs to ensure law and order situation in connection with the Bharat Bandh.

“We have asked our officials to organise meetings with groups calling for the bandh, as well as with market associations, to facilitate better cooperation,” the DGP told TOI.

Why the Bharat Bandh According to several reports, the Supreme Court's ruling allowed states to create sub-categories within the SC and ST groups, stating, "Those who really need it should get priority in reservation."

The decision has sparked widespread debate and reports stated that the main objective of the Bharat Bandh is to challenge the Supreme Court's decision on the reservation and demand its reversal.

The Bharat Bandh is expected to get the support of various social and political organizations. The purpose of the protest is to highlight the unjust decision of the court.

Bharat Bandh 2024: Security measures

In view of the possibility of violence during the bandh, top police officials held a meeting for preparation through video conferencing. All divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers attended the meeting, stated reports.

Western Uttar Pradesh has been considered particularly sensitive, due to which the police have been put on high alert there. Officials are taking extensive steps to ensure the safety of the public during the protests.