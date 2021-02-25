Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Commercial markets to remain shut – 10 points

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Commercial markets to remain shut – 10 points2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 03:29 PM IST
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 in view of its Bharat bandh call demanding a review of the provisions of the GST regime.
Along with that, All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh and will hold a chakka jam on February 26.
Here are 10 updates on Bharat Bandh on 26 February:
-All commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh.
-40 lakh roads will remain off the road on Friday.
-CAIT said dharnas (protests) will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.
-It also called for a review of the GST system and its tax slabs to simplify and rationalise it for easier compliance by traders.
-However, several reports said All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and Bhaichara All India Truck Operator Welfare Association (BAITOWA) will not take part in the strike.
-Apart for the call the review the provisions of GST, CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal observed that voluntary compliance is the key to a successful GST regime, as it will encourage more people to join the indirect tax system, increase tax base and boost revenue.
-Khandelwal said that almost 950 amendments have been made so far to GST rules in the past four years. Issues related to glitches in GST portal and the continuous increase in compliance burden are the major lacunae in the tax regime, he added.
-Ahead of its 'Bharat Bandh' CAIT on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising issues related to the GST regime, and alleging violation of e-commerce rules by major e-tailers.
-In its letter to the prime minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for setting up of a "special working group" at the central level comprising senior officials, CAIT representatives and independent tax experts to review the GST structure and make recommendations to the government.
-It also suggested that a "District GST working Group" may be constituted in each district to monitor smooth GST implementation and to take steps for widening of tax base and augmentation of revenue.
