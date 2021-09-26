Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, appealed to the people to join the 10-hour Bharat bandh tomorrow.

"As this historic struggle completes ten months, SKM has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as 'Bharat Bandh' against the anti-farmer Modi government.

"The SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the 'Bharat Bandh' a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," the SKM had recently said in a statement.

Here is all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh on Monday:

-The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

-All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

- Congress extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws and demanded that discussions be initiated with the protesters.

-Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that her party will support a peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers against the Centre's three farm laws.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The farmers of the country do not endorse the three farm laws brought in a hurry by the Centre, and are sad about it. They have been protesting for the past 10 months in the country and aggressively, especially around Delhi. They have given the call of 'Bharat Bandh', and BSP supports its peaceful organising."

-The Aam Aadmi Party strongly supports the call for a Bharat Bandh issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on September 27, party leader Raghav Chadha said.

He said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always stood by the farmers against the "black laws".

-The Andhra Pradesh government has declared full support to the Bharat Bandh on September 27 led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, and also to workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant, state Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday.

-Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday denounced the call for Bharat Bandh by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's three contentious farm laws on September 27.

-The country’s traders and industrialists will not join the “senseless and anti-development" Bharat Bandh next week, President Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal said on Saturday.

-The Left parties on Friday appealed to the people to support the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27 to protest the Centre's three agri laws.

-In a joint statement, the CPI, CPI(M), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) said the "historic" farmers' struggle demanding the repeal of the agri-laws and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price is in its 10th month, and urged people to come out in support of their cause.

